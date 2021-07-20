Back to School Preparation : Limbe I Council Equips Schools

Over 250 benches, teacher’s tables and chairs have been distributed to primary and nursery schools of the municipality.

To ensure the smooth kick off of the 2021/2022 academic year in Limbe I municipality for the Basic Education sector, the council has made available over 250 benches to schools. The benches plus teacher’s desks and chairs were handed to the various head teachers by the mayor of Limbe I municipality, Florence Mbwaye Eposi, with close supervision of the Inspector of Basic Education for Limbe I.

All Nursery and Primary schools in the municipality benefitted from the council’s largesse which is fallout of the Public Investment Budget for the municipality.

While handing over the school equipment, Florence Mbwaye Eposi expressed her desire to foster education in the municipality from the base. To her, a solid base from the Nursery and Primary levels is guarantee for smooth sailing to higher levels.

“The council is determined to encourage education. We believe that a comfortable environment will enhance the teaching and learning process. Pupils and teachers have to sit comfortably inorder for the learning process to be effective. Apart from the benches and teachers chairs and tables, the council in the years ahead will make available didactic materials through the minimum packages to schools in the municipality. All these are measures to promote quality education in the basic level which is the foundation”.

During the handing over ceremony at the premises of Limbe I council, the Inspector of Basic Education saluted the efforts of the Mayor and prayed that such relentless sacrifices continue. He equally appreciated the enormous efforts being made by teachers to ensure that pupils received a solid base. The outstanding performance of pupils of Limbe I municipality in the Common Entrance Examination was equally lauded.

Beneficiaries of the gifts also received some stipend to enable them transport the materials to their various schools.

Jude EFUTERCHA