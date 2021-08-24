Derailment in Implementing Directives : Technical Secretariat Calls to Order

It is in a bid to maintain the statusquo in the ongoing process to renew executives of CPDM basic organs that certain reminders have been made to electoral committees.

The renewal process has gained steam following the launching of the exercise in all localities. With the intensity and apparent tensions in setting up the bureaus, some people have moved out of line, giving the coordinator of the Technical Secretariat room to draw the attention of all and sundry, not only Chargés de mission pointed out in the note. It is in line with the missions of the secretariat, which is under the Central Supervisory Committee for the renewal exercise. If the warning is being sounded at a time when elections have begun in Cells and Branches, it is to dissuade those stepping out of line to be cautious and follow the directives contained in the National President’s circular on the renewal exercise as well as the note signed by the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the CPDM.

The first reminder to electoral committees is not to override the specific conditions regarding candidates vying for the post of CPDM Section president. The Circular of the National president clearly outlines eligibility conditions and aspirants ought to be versed with all, leaving no room for doubts. After all, the circular warns that “Any false statement shall automatically disqualify the candidate.” Though it is an election, Paul Biya’s Circular on the unfolding of the exercise bans the outright show of wealth in canvassing for support from voters. It is boldly printed that the electoral campaign shall be conducted with dignity, mutual respect and comradeship. It further prohibits amongst others the display of wealth which the Technical Secretariat coordinated by Prof. Ndembiyembe is calling electoral committees to look out for. For peace to reign, the divisional committee has been called to guard against interfering in the affairs of the Section Electoral committee. The Committees are also reminded to take into account persons living with a disability in the composition of lists. Meanwhile, it is further noted that committee members need to avoid intervening in the constitution of lists and remember that none has been instructed to impose consensus.

As much as the note in question is directed to a particular group of group in the renewal chain, it appeals to the better consciences of all other actors in the process. The points are straight and comprehensible enough. The intensity of the renewal exercise and tensions setting up the bureaus in no way give room for individuals to coin directives to their favour.

Claudette CHIN