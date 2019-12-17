L’Action 1246

Fêtes de fin d’année

La spéculation ne passera pas

Lire l’interview exclusive du ministre du Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

Décentralisation

LE GRAND VIRAGE

À travers le code général des collectivités territoriales décentralisées en examen au parlement, le gouvernement entend donner aux Camerounais l’État unitaire décentralisé qu’ils ont préconisé.

NW/SW

Special Status is here

A government – tabled decentralisation bill gives the two regions greater autonomy, acknowledges the specificities of the English-speaking side of Cameroon – common law, educational sub-system and other cultural identities.

Déstabilisation du Cameroun

L’Ong Asus-Reluc dénonce

C’était le 12 décembre dernier, dans le cadre d’une conférence de presse, organisée à son siège au quartier Bastos à Yaoundé.

February 2020 twin election

When the going gets tough…

Despite threat from separatist in the North West and South West for candidates not to participate in the February election CPDM candidates kept the flame of the party defying all odds.