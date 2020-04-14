L’Action 1266 du Mercredi 14/04/2020

COVID-19 profiteering Atanga Nji unmasks Kamto



RIPOSTE CONTRE LE COVID 19

A l’heure du masque obligatoire C’est l’une des sept nouvelles mesures prises par le Premier ministre, chef du gouvernement, sur hautes instructions du chef de l’Etat, pour venir à bout de la pandémie au Cameroun.



School of local gov’t What next after handoverThe Director General and his deputy need a ‘foundation’ to get cracking



Madeleine Tchuinte« Nous atteindrons nos objectifs dans les meilleurs délais »Le ministre de la Recherche scientifique et de l’innovation, par ailleurs Secrétaire aux Affaires économiques, sociales et à l’Emploi du Rdpc décline certaines actions phares menées, dans la lutte contre la pandémie du Covid-19.



After renewed confidenceCPDM MPs, mayors begin honouring promisesThe electorate is already reaping fruits of their 9 February choice

“Dear militants and Compatriots, in a show of good citizenship and responsibility, I encourage you to emulate my example and wear facemasks as well as respect all other measures outlined by government and WHO, in order to bar the way to the coronavirus,” Jean Nkuété, Secretary General, Central Committee.