covid-19 Profiteering : Atanga Nji unmasks Kamto

Coronavirus is disrupting lives in Cameroon. The government has taken several quarantine measures, including travel restrictions and limitation in public life. There is a high demand for certain goods, protective gear and pharmaceutical products. Cameroon was not prepared and government has to deal with the spike of the novel Coronavirus in the country, which has affected the lives of the citizens. Doctors and nurses are on the frontline working tirelessly to save lives at the risk of theirs. They are now regarded as ‘heroes of the pandemic’. There is a growing sense of solidarity and Cameroonians want to lift each other in this difficult moment. President Biya created the National Solidarity Fund with an initial sum of one billion Francs CFA with the hope that Cameroonians of goodwill will support the initiative irrespective of political shed. After all, COVID-19 is a common enemy. But Prof. Maurice Kamto, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, MRC, created counter-fund and campaign for funds from the public.

Kaboom! Paul Atanga Nji, the Minister of Territorial Administration then made a press statement on 7 April asking those with such an initiative as Maurice Kamto to shelve them or go in for it. Paul Atanga Nji cited the 1983 law governing appeals for public generosity and such a fund, according to him was playing against the rules. Only President Biya’s Special National Solidarity Fund should be used, the Minister of Territorial Administration decalred. “All those who have taken upon themselves to organise these illegal fund-raising activities to stop immediately, to close any bank account opened for this purpose and to report to him as soon as possible, without prejudice to the penalties provided for by the legislation in force,” Paul Atanga Nji said.

Barrister Achu Julius interviewed by L’Action’s Jude Viban, says the initiative of Prof. Maurice Kamto and matching ones are against the law. However, the law, according to the legal mind does not refuse associations, groups and individuals from helping out.

L’Action: How right was the Minister of Territorial Administration’s outing on individuals or groups asking for public funding in Cameroon?

Achu Julius: Law no.83/002 of 21/07/1983 subjects the appeal to public generosity or call for funds from the public only pursuant to an authorization from the competent authority. As per presidential decree no.85/1131 of 14/08/1985, the competent authority is the Minister of Territorial Administration who can delegate this prerogative to the Governors or the Senior Divisional Officers. The application for an authorization is addressed to the SDO who forwards same to the Minister of Territorial Administration for his prior approval. Thus, the Minister of Territorial Administration is right to draw the attention of any individual or groups who are desirous to appeal for public generosity or call for funds from the public to respect the law.

People think his statement was a move to frustrate the efforts of the MRC leader to help Cameroonians as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. What is your take?

The Minister just merely informed the public of the existence of the law, whenever anyone intends to appeal to public generosity and it will be strange for anyone to think that creating an awareness of the existence of a law is meant to frustrate a party leader. This law was voted by the parliament since 1983 when the present Minister of Territorial Administration was not a member of government. Thus the law is not his brainchild meant to be used against anyone be him a leader of a political party. All, such a leader needs is to apply as per the law for an authorization to call for funds from the public to fight COVID-19, a pandemic that is causing a lot of havoc on human existence. Which means fighting it needs a concerted action that can only be coordinated by the government. Why should a political leader get himself involved independently of the government machinery to fight this pandemic if he does not have an ulterior motive? If there is any frustration at all, I think the said MRC Leader wants to frustrate himself by attempting to act contrary to the law.

Under what conditions can the government through MINAT close a bank account wherein the public is making contributions – response to a call for support?

I learnt the MINAT wrote a letter requesting a bank to close an account apparently belonging to a political party under the denomination, ‘Survie Cameroun Cameroon Survival’. If this is true, I have every reason to opine that the Minister is informing the bank that an illegal activity is being carried out by a client of the said bank. Ordinarily, a bank, which is worth its salt, must block the usage of such an account whenever they receive a warning about some mischief or information about an illegal transaction. As he is the authority in charge of such appeals to the public for funds as well as public order, the MINAT can issue administrative injunctions on the bank to block an account being used for such appeals to the public.

He can equally seize the Minister of Justice to engage the appropriate procedure to ensure the Procureur General of the region where the bank is situated blocks the account. He can equally act as the representative of the State; seek for a court order to block the said account. He has a plethora of possibilities to block an account.

The statement from MINAT might have stopped similar good intentions of individuals grouping themselves to help Cameroonians during this difficult time?

Why should his action deter groups or individuals from helping Cameroonians? So far, many people and companies have contributed huge amounts into the account opened by the Head of State to reach out with this COVID-19 pandemic. MRC leader’s stand on this issue is like creating something parallel to the government thereby politicizing this global pandemic. He really wants to establish that he is a better manager of issues than the government. Thus, to him, this is an opportunity to have some political relevance and at the same time embarrass the government. He wants his name not to disappear from the political arena as his party has neither a parliamentarian nor a municipal counselor. In any case, his lone action will not dissuade individuals or groups from helping others in this difficult time.

Prof. Maurice Kamto is accused of politicizing the fight against the spread of the COVID-19, he might not be the only one. What do you expect from politicians at this time?

Yes as I earlier said, Professor Kamto is seeking for political relevance. This has been noticed as he uses every opportunity for his name to be discussed especially through the print and audio-visual press. Cameroon is at war with a pandemic that is determining and negatively affecting our way of life. I expect Cameroonians to join hands with the government to fight COVID-19. I expect that they should forward to the government constructive ideas and financial support that will help in the fight against the pandemic.

