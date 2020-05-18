L’Action 1271

L’Action N° 1271

Tuesday May 19, 2020

Commune de Pète-Bandjoun

Les 12 travaux de … Maptuè Fotso Consciente que son prédécesseur de père avait mis la barre très haute, Nicky Love entend relever le défi et poursuivre le développement de cet arrondissement.

CROISADE CONTRE LE COVID-19

Paul Biya Booste la riposte

Le chef de l’Etat vient d’offrir deux millions de masques faciaux aux groupes vulnérables œuvrant sur les places à grande concentration humaine. Pour un coût d’environ un milliard de Fcfa.

Brutal killing of Mamfe Mayor

Manyu people revile

In a meeting convened by Oum II Joseph, Senior Divisional officer for Manyu, the internal and external elite of the division voiced their indignation in Mamfe last May 17, 2020.

Fighting Covid-19

Senator, MP donate materials, foodstuffs

Sanitation cans, soap, bags of rice and onion, cartons of sugar worth over FCFA 8 million, were handed to the three subdivisions of Kumba.

Sans défilé, ni festivités populaires

En raison de la pandémie Covid-19, c’est dans le calme et le recueillement que les militantes, militants et sympathisants du parti vont vivre demain, la célébration de la 48ème édition de la fête nationale de l’unité.

“Dear militants and compatriots, to keep coronavirus at bay, the barrier measures that include wearing masks and regularly washing hands will be the order of the day till the month of June and maybe beyond. Let’s continue respecting all measures laid down by government and WHO to preserve lives”.

Jean Nkuété, Secretary General, CPDM Central Committee.