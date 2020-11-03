Kumba school massacre : Bereaved families receive financial support

To enable them bury their children, Nfon Ekoko Mukete and elite of K-town resident in Atlanta handed each family FCFA 500.000.

As a show of concern and solidarity to the families of the seven slain children of Mother Francisca Bilingual Academy in Kumba, the paramount ruler of Kumba and the Bafaws, HRM Nfon Ekoko Mukete IV, together with the association of Kumba in Atlanta, USA donated the sum of FCFA 500.000 to each of the families. The cash donation was handed to the seven families during a solemn gathering at the Nfon’s palace. The association known as K-Town Atlanta through the donations shared in the grief of the affected families and equally prayed for peace in Kumba. Going by the Nfon, the initiative of the association laudable, as it is not the first time they are extending their largess to Kumba. The Nfon joined the bereaved families in praying for God intervention for the quick of peace in Kumba. Efforts are also being made to cater for those in hospital by providing material and financial assistance to them. The general population has lauded humanitarian gestures of the association and are calling on other Kumba elite in the diaspora to emulate their good works. It should be noted that this association donated a consignment of medical equipment and other supplies to the Kumba District hospital following attack of the hospital by separatists’ fighters last year. The association has equally constructed boreholes in different quarters of the city of Kumba. The Nfon used the occasion to thank the association for their love for Kumba. Others who equally contributed financially in the realisation of the donations also received royal blessings from the Kumba palace. In another show of solidarity, an ecumenical prayer service was equally celebrated last Saturday during the national day of mourning, to pray for the souls of the departed children and for the speedy recovery of those in hospital. The wish of all in Kumba is for life to return to normalcy, while school continues hitch free in the city.

Jude Efutercha, in Kumba

