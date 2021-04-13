COVID 19 : Vaccine Leaves Yaounde for Regions

The Permanent Secretary at the Expanded Programme on Immunisation Dr Tchokfe Shalom said on Monday that doses of the vaccine are being transported to the regions.

The dispatch he said, “is based on the demographic data of the different target populations in the region. We also took into account health personnel in the different regions”, he added. Meanwhile on Monday, the Minister of Public Health Dr Manaouda Malachie and healthcare workers were vaccinated. “I want to say that this is an exceptional day for our plan for the fight against Coviv-19 and for our health personnel because we have just received the vaccine and the Head of State has been able to say we can vaccinate these health personnel. We have to thank him sincerely”, Dr Manaouda said after receiving the first of two jabs. Dr Brice Edzoa who is in charge of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation for the Centre Region said: “We have to take it twice; 21 days between the doses”. The Minister has asked those who will receive the vaccine not to drop barrier measures. “Observe the barrier measures and wear our masks even if we have taken this vaccine”, the Minister said adding, “it [vaccine] gives us an edge over the virus but it doesn’t mean we should lose guard” government has prioritized health personnel on the list of those to receive the limited number of doses available.

The Chinese government donated 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to Cameroon. The Chinese Ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu handed the vaccines to the Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, at the Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport on Sunday.

Jude VIBAN