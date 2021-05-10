Fasting : Bamenda II Mayor Assists Muslims

Chenwi Peter donated bags of rice, salt and cartons of Saudi Dates on May 7, 2021 to enhance the fasting of Muslims in his municipality.

Here, Muslims like others across the world are in the month Ramadan and fast from dawn to sunset. Items donated by the Mayor are the needful to break the fast in the evening after prayers. Items that the poor within this community cannot afford. Imam Mussa Shaibu and Aladji Balla Tanko sitting in as Zariki received the gifts.

One of the representatives, Aladji Balla Tanko appreciated the gifts. He said: “When you are fasting and someone comes to help you, it is a very good initiative and especially during these last ten days when you have spent all your money and someone comes to push you to continue, we really do appreciate this. I pray you move to the various quarters where Muslims are and also support them.” The Mayor thanked the Muslims for their prayers especially for an end to the crisis in the two English-speaking regions and the return of peace to Cameroon. He said: “We have understood that during this period of fasting the people are not viable so we decided to come as a council to assist them to be able to break the fasting. We just came to say we are one family and for all the prayers of peace you [Muslims] have been offering for this country [Cameroon], we cannot forget you as you are fasting. God will bless you and whatever developmental project you have we are there to support you”, the Mayor told the Muslims.

Mme Jamilatu, 46, a beneficiary was particular about the dates which she said are an energy booster and full of vitamins as she made allusion to the fact that “in those days, when the prophets were fasting there was no food, so they had to feed on this to stay strong,” she said.

Jude VIBAN