World Press Freedom Day : Kumba Journalists Gain Professional Skills

Apart from the usual fanfare, journalists received professional training on ways to improve their reporting skills

Gathered under the umbrella of the Cameroon Association of English-speaking journalists, CAMASEJ, journalists of the Kumba chapter of the association, used this year’s world Press Freedom Day to reflect on the challenges of the profession, their relationship with the administration as well as to pay homage to journalists who have lost their lives or are in detention. To ensure that the day does not end only in merry, a workshop was merged into the day’s program.

Three papers were presented by refined and experienced journalists, including the Meme Divisional Delegate of Communication, Slezor Ebane Kome, Rev Dibo Ngomo of PCC, and Esua Julius proprietor of Kumba based TV station. Their enriching presentations were followed by questions and answers.

The Divisional Officer of Kumba I subdivision, Ali Anogu who represented the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme lauded the strides of Kumba Journalists in reporting during crisis period and the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged them to stay focused and only report facts and not hearsay. The Divisional Officer of Kumba II subdivision, Edwin Nkenya Ngwana, equally saluted the Kumba press for their contribution to the restoration of peace.

The chapter President of CAMASEJ Kumba, Jude Efutercha, used the occasion to urge journalists to reflect on the theme of the year, ‘information as a public good’. He said information being a public good requires proper processing, facts verification and cross checking before it can be served to the public for consumption.

During the occasion that brought together administrative, political, traditional and civil society members, the chapter President launched a fund raising for the set-up of CAMASEJ secretariat in the days ahead. At the end of the fundraising event, the sum of FCFA 500.000 was raised for the secretariat project.

Jude EFUTERCHA