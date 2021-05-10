For denying Separatists : Hon. Agho Congratulates Sabga Community

The MP for Tubah/Bafut Constituency in the North West Region Hon Agho Oliver has congratulated his constituents of Sabga for remaining peace abiding despite threats from armed groups. He was at the Lamidad of Sabga on May 4, 2021 as the population foiled attempts by separatist fighters to burn down schools in the village. He also said with the population being development oriented, “I have come to congratulate you for taking the commitment for peace”. He promised his constituents who are overwhelmingly Muslim to keep his own “social contract” with the community as their MP.

Hon. Agho Oliver brought bags of rice, cartons of sugar, blankets and buckets to encourage the Muslim community during the month of Ramadan as they fast from dawn to sunset. Mamuda Sabga, Lamido of Sabga praised the MP who did same last year. He encouraged the young MP to keep working for the progress of Tubah, a local news site said. The Member of Parliament also gave cash to school going children and women. Agho Oliver also donated to Muslims in Bambui, headquarters of Tubah subdivision before his stopover at Sabga – along the Bamenda – Kumbo stretch.

JV