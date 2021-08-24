Ngoa- Ekelle & Obili Sub Sections : Calm and Serenity Reign

The feedback given members of the Electoral committee on their visit to the sub sections re- echoed a responsible grass root militancy.

Nsoa Jean Pierre and Michael Akemsoa of Ngoa- Ekelle and Obili sub sections of the Mfoundi section made work easy for the electoral committee members Tuesday August 24 during their work to the field. The presentations made by both subsection Presidents largely reflected the recommendations given by hierarchy. Like in the other sub sections, Ngoa- Ekelle and Obili have happily embraced the golden opportunity for late comers to be registered. The additional lists they said are being compiled in strict respect of the norms.

The committee however doted the I’s and cut the T’s in prelude to an already envisaged peaceful election in the two sub sections.

The President of the committee Hon. Roland Pangmashi satisfactorily said his gratitude to the militants for the good job done so far and urged them to continue.

He reminded militants that the committee is for everybody and what eve the means the militants will chose, whether dialogue or a consensus the interest of the party should be topmost.

“The signs are already palpable,” he said. “Let the peace that we perceive already garrison this election till the end,” he continued.

Women in both sub sections were encouraged to keep the warmed of family for the good of every one. The call was made by the WCPDM President, Sydnie Ndemba. Hate speech was rolled out in favour of cordiality. In the words of Ndemba “errors are bound to occur but when they do, corrections should be made in love and as a family. Family linen should always be washed within and not in the streets”, she emphasised.

The local authorities are at the disposal of militants. Their challenges should therefore be channelled to them. Those who had prepared ware were asked to relax their muscles and seek peace.

On a road, the young go fast but the elderly see far; Hon. Noah, said. Militants of Ngoa- Ekelle and Obili were called to continue to build on the foundation of peace laid by the National President. Additional lists in the section will be published three days to the end of the exercise for the various sub section presidents to take them to that respective sub sections.

Irène AWENEG