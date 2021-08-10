Reorganisation : Meme Launches Exercise In Grand Style

More than 1000 militants took part in the launching ceremony; such crowd not witnessed in the past four years of the crisis in the area.

The massive turnout of CPDM militants of Meme Division for the launching of the renewal of the party’s basic organs took most party officials aback. The over 1000 militants who stormed the Kumba City council hall to hear for themselves the various modalities set by the national president for the conduct of the reorganisation, was an indication that the party remains in tact despite the socio-political huddles affecting the two English speaking regions. The mammoth crowd also implies the willingness of militants to grab positions of responsibilities in the party.

Since the outbreak of the Anglophone crisis and the Corona virus pandemic, gatherings of such for party’s sake has never been feasible.

The successful launching exercise did not only reawaken the spirit of commitment to the CPDM party, but equally provided an opportunity for militants to once more display unity, love and camaraderie for one another.

Justice Benjamin Mutanga Itoe, president of the Permanent Divisional Committee and overseer of the renewal exercise in the Division, used the launching to appreciate the enormous sacrifices made by militants for the growth of the party. Through the commitment, the CPDM party was able to take away the three councils and parliamentary seat in Kumba Urban from the opposition SDF party. Another victory of the party was the election of a son of Meme as president of the South West Regional Assembly. The watch word was the call for a fair play and a strict respect of the modalities set by the national president.

The launching exercise spiced by musical animation, was interpreted by many as a rebirth of the CPDM party in Meme Division. The divisional Charge des Missions, Dr Zacheus Ebongo Nanje equally drill militants on the essence of the exercise and the various responsibilities of the different commissions. The innovation, for the second successive time, to allow all militants to vote the section executives, in replacement of the few Electoral College system was greatly applauded by militants, who are determined to cast their votes to the rightful candidates.

Senator Andrew Otte Mofa, Madam Ndoh Bertha Bakata, Honourable Tabot Lawson Bakia, Gregory Mewanu, all joined their voices to call for a strict respect of party’s criteria and the wish to place the party’s interest at the top.

Jude EFERTUCHA in kumba