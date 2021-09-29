At the Close of Renewal Exercise : Lessons to Learn Abound

Though not a first for the CPDM, the experiences and scenarios differed from previous renewals of basic organs and from which the Party will draw lessons.

The CPDM is yet to give itself a tap on the back for a job well done in renewing the executives of its basic organs. This is because the exercise is not yet over though in a majority of sections in the country and the 17 the Party has abroad, new bureaus have been known with some already installed. The Party can nonetheless already draw lessons from an exercise that was challenging in some areas, given that in every election be it democratic or not, hitches are bound to surface.

For a Party that almost went into hibernation with the advent of the health crisis due to Covid-19, this period to renew basic organ executives has brought to light the many ways in which the CPDM can surpass expectations in accomplishing its objectives. Strategies were used to bypass hitches that otherwise would have contributed to failure. Thanks to the readiness of teams to put into use ICTs, the registration of militants and elections were conducted from unimaginable distances, thereby proving that the Party has evolved with the times and harnessed the benefits of the internet and social media platforms. Sections abroad particularly made use of the internet, with Frederick Ndang Nchaw, Secretary of Italy Section confirming that it couldn’t have been otherwise given the various restrictions due to Covid-19.

The exercise was quite popular as militants in all nooks and crannies were mobilised and actively participated, according it the importance it deserved. Since the launching of the process last August 7, militants of all works have known no respite, attending meetings, being solicited for one reason or another and just being present on all fronts. Despite divergences here and there, the CPDM can always count on its militants to tow the line when Party interest is concerned. To have managed tensions and varying tempers in an exercise like this is proof of the degree of maturity and comprehension not only on the part of militants but the leaders as well. It is with this spirit and mindset that elections are won and the Party. There is no doubt that the CPDM has come a long way.

Like in other elections, disagreements popped up and it is with tact that compromises and consensus were arrived at.

The Party is certain that it can always count on the women and youths who make up a considerable population of the militant base. While waiting to draw conclusions from reports on the exercise, the Part’s hierarchy can already nod in satisfaction as those who did not make it are burying the hatchet, having in mind that they remain militants who will continue contributing ideas for the growth of the Party.

Claudette CHIN