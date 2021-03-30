Kumba City Council 2020 Accounts : Low Revenue Blamed on Crisis, Covid

Out of a budget of 3 Billion, the council realized FCFA 900 million.

The socio political crisis affecting the two English speaking regions of the country and the Covid-19 pandemic that break out last year, negatively affected the accounts of the Kumba City Council during the 2020 financial year.

The city council suffered losses in the realization of it budget, resulting to a fall in project execution.

This revelations and others were disclosed to senior councillors of the city board by the city mayor, Gregory Ntemoyok Mewanu, during an extraordinary council session to deliberate and adopt the 2020 administrative, management and stores accounts of the council. It was revealed to senior councillors that out of a budget of FCFA 3 Billion for 2020, only FCFA 900 million and some francs was effectively realized.

The percentage of realization stands at 30.76 percent, making it the lowest realization rate since the creation of Kumba city council.

Being the account of the outgone city mayor, Victor Ngoh Nkelle, the present city mayor told councillors that the reasons for the drop was due to abandoned projects like the road works from CPDM hall to the SDO residence, and unavailability of funds for the High Court road.

How ever the city mayor noted that the socio-political crisis that has resulted to the ghost town syndrome is greatly reducing economic activities, and the break out of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, negatively affected the city council.

To ensure proper follow up of council taxes, the city council has embarked on the numbering of stalls in the market, while revenue collectors are strictly monitored.

The city council also intend to build new stalls and through a lone from FEICOM, the Mambanda motor park will be constructed.

The plan of action presented to senior councillors by the city mayor, received applause, with hopes that Kumba city will soon regain it lost status.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, Chamberlain Ntou’Ou Ndong equally announced to councillors that the government through the ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, has allocated some FCFA 200 million for the maintenance of roads in the city of Kumba.

Jude EFERKUCHA in Kumba