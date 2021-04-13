MOMO DIVISION : Minister Mbah Acha on Good Samaritan Mission

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in Charge of Supreme State Audit, Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam has donated a huge consignment of gifts to her kin and kindred of Momo Divison, North West Region.

She travelled to Mbengwi, headquarters of the Division to personally handover the gifts, on Friday April 9, 2021.

Minister Mbah Acha brought gifts to fix two different needs of the population. Among the gifts were medical equipment that will be distributed to all health facilities of the Division – such as those in Mbengwi, Njikwa, Batibo and Widikum Subdivisions. The donor asked the medical administrators to use the equipment judiciously so as to keep the population in good health. Minister Mbah said: “Take care of the patients, take care of the population of Momo Division, so that when they come with any ailments, there should be no excuse that there are no beds“.

The Minister also thought of farmers in Momo Division. She gave bags of plant fertilizers. The rains have just come announcing the start of a new farming session. The farm input which is rare and expensive for an average farmer would improve yields. The Minister has promised to donate treated and improved seeds to the farmers. Her goal is to ensure food sufficiency and surplus that could be sold by the farmers. Besides the donations, Minister Mbah Acha assisted 200 commercial motorbike riders [okada] to obtain their driving licenses. The Minister fully paid for the tuition.

Jude VIBAN