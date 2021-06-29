TRIBUTES : NW Elite Say Achidi Achu Was Political Sage

Members of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) party and other elite of the North West region paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Member of the Central Committee Simon Achidi Achu, on Saturday June 26, 2021 at his residence in Yaounde.

In several tributes, the late former senator was described as an iconic political leader, loyalist, unifier, and philanthropist and God-fearing. Led by the Head of the North West CPDM Central Committee Permanent Delegation (PRD), Yang Philemon turned out massively ahead of the burial on July 3, 2021 in Santa.

Speaker after speaker threw encomiums on late Achidi Achu. His efforts that plugged the tensions in the 1990s when he was Prime Minister from 1992 – 1996 was mentioned by all the speakers.

Former PM Yang Philemon, now Chancellor of National Orders shared his experience and first-meet with the late political icon. He said the former PM gave him “invaluable” political advice. “Pa (Achidi Achu) demystified politics with his very rare qualities that could only be traced in great politicians in the Roman Empire and others”, Yang said. “Pa was so braved that nothing could defeat him and knew when to appear and disappear”. Adding that the late PM was a man chosen by history to fit circumstances and do the needful.

To Senator Regina Mundi, and Member of the Political Bureau, his comrade of over four decades has “left behind a big book with many chapters which will take all and sundry a long period to be able to complete a single chapter”. She said no circumstance discouraged Pa from working for the victory of the CPDM in the North West region. Mundi said Pa Achidi was a leader, follower and team player as she asked the elite to borrow a leaf from Achidi’s life.

Former Minister and Section President of Mezam IV (Tubah) Peter Abety said Achidi was a peacemaker during the violent days of the 90s when multi-party politics returned to Cameroon. He calmed “agitating opposition parties and teachers trade unionists by craftily negotiating with them and not breaking them down”. He said Achidi leaves behind a legacy of peaceful resolution of socio-political conflicts, patience, humility and generosity.

Meanwhile Hon. Nji Fidelis, former Questor of the National Assembly said Achidi Achu encouraged and molded budding politicians. On his part, Minister Felix Mbayu described Achidi as a legend of proximity politics who will be missed.

One of the wives Ma’afor Judith Yah Sunday, General Manager of CAMTEL, and family representative Jude Achu, one of the sons, thanked the elite for visiting and sharing in the grieve of the family. Performances of dance groups from airs in the North West and a choir added verve to the event.

Jude VIBAN