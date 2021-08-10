Renewal of Basic Organs : Operation gains steam

Militants and authorities of the CPDM over the National territory are putting everything in place to ensure that the operation goes on hitch free.

Meetings are ongoing in a bid to apply the National President’s instructions as per the circular. Where there have been discordant voices, local authorities are calling on militants to show proof of maturity and to put the interest of the party first thereby shunning personal interests. In the Mfoundi Division for instance, the operation was launched at the divisional level on Saturday August 7 with a call on militants to ensure that the objectives of the CPDM be prioritized throughout the renewal exercise. In some areas, agreements are cby parties, as aspirants opt for an election by consensus. This as a means to avoid any internal wrangling. The general call that has continued to resonate is for all to stick to the directives of the circular of the National President, which calls for fair play during this operation.

It is thus incumbent on militants of the CPDM to like in the past show proof of their maturity, by vote into office the right people who will help foster the dream of the National President, relay his bead for development and reliability. Only selfless and devoted militants who can stand the schemes of detractors who seek to soil the image of the party and the nation by gratifying individual rather than the general good will stand this test.

The virtues of peace and unity are key during and after this renewal exercise as prescribed by the National President.

The renewal of the party’s basic organs is also an opportunity for the CPDM to recruit new members in for an ever-increasing growth.

So far, Divisional launchings have been taking place. From hence, the exercise will continue in the subdivisions with respect the instructions of the National President for fairness and respect of the party’s rules and regulations.

