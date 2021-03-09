Rise of Women in Spheres of Power : National Assembly Counts Many

Thanks to President Paul Biya’s political will, the tides have turned greatly in favour of women, going by the increasing numbers of posts of responsibility they now occupy.

Someone once said, “in the future, there will be no female leaders, there will just be leaders.” Today, this assertion is gradually taking shape in Cameroon on a journey that has been perilous. With the destination in view, there is cause for jubilation. Women have come a long way. The lower Chamber of Parliament today counts sixty-one up from the seven women of the first legislature in 1973. Back then, of the one hundred and twenty Members of Parliament the Chamber counted, only seven were women – today considered as pioneers of female representatives of the august chamber. From then hence, the percentage has only increased as more women have not only joined the bandwagon but have found seats around tables hitherto occupied by the male folk.

This outcome it must be acknowledged is so thanks to President Paul Biya who said, “Women of Cameroon…I will make sure that your work is recognised and valued everywhere, I will make sure that you are well represented in all the governing bodies of the country”. In keeping with his word, the quota of women in spheres of power keeps increasing by the day. As women the world over commemorated the International Day of the Woman last March 8, those of the National Assembly evaluated the milestones covered and shook nods of satisfaction. The first woman MP, Hon. Ebanda Isabelle Massoma sure paved the way for others who have today not only integrated bureaus but have occupied the seat of Chairperson of Committee and Vice Speaker. Cavayé Yeguié Djibril opined, “It is clear today that under the impetus of the President of the Republic… political parties have beefed up the representation of women in decision making structures and this can be depicted in today’s National Assembly.” Talk on gender parity has gained steam and gathered moss, because President Biya himself took the commitment to accelerate the process of its institutionalisation. It is thanks to Biya’s push that the level of participation of women in political, economic and social life has risen.

Today, as value is being given to the role and place of women in society to enable their full development it is but normal to allocate praise to whom it is due and engage further discuss on the continual promotion of female leadership as it is a guarantee of sustainable development.

Claudette CHIN