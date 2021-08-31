At Kribi Submarine Cable Landing Stations : Camtel’s South Atlantic Link Poject Dazzles Brazil

The Brazilian Ambassador, Vivian Loss Sanmartin has praised Cameroon’s ambitious project to make the country a digital hub.

She was speaking during her visit, on Thursday, to the Kribi Cable Landing Station that is hosting the South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL). Basically, the cable laid under the sea links the Central African Region via Cameroon to the South American continent through Brazil.

“The cable lands in Fortaleza-Brazil, which is already a major hub for digital technology. Cameroon thus have the essential tool to eventually become the Telecom hub in Central Africa,” Ambassador Vivian Loss Sanmartin said.The General Manager of Cameroon Telecommunications, Camtel, Judith Yah Sunday Epse Achidi, who accompanied the Brazilian Ambassador to Kribi said that South Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) is operational. “This is a link that will permit Camtel to be the hub in Central Africa and the West African coast, and will connect all the African countries to Latin America” Judith Yah Sunday said.

Benefits

Here, Camtel’s General Manager and the Brazilian diplomat said SAIL allows several African nations and Latin America to directly digitally connect to each other without transiting through Europe and the United States of America. This link comes with benefits. “We are all going to gain in connection speed, the quality of data transmission, and at low cost,” the GM of Camtel said.

The Head of the business unit in charge of transportation at Camtel, Mpoundi Ngolle George, added that: “The real impact of this project lies in the huge opportunities created by the digital exchanges it opens between the two countries, connecting the world efficiently and effectively.” “The Kribi Cable Landing Station is like the principal digital airport in the Central Africa Sub region, from where other destinations open like to Nigeria and the rest of West Africa,” Mpoundi George said.

Atlantic Inter Link (SAIL) cable will run 6,000km from Kribi in Cameroon to Fortaleza, the Brazilian town that is becoming a hub for subsea cables. SAIL, with four fibre pairs, has a design capacity of 32 Tbps (4X80X100Gbps.) The Cable Landing Station, hosting the SAIL is a R+1 main anti-siesmic building, constructed according to the Datacenter standards, with a power equipment and technical equipment sites, + offices, meeting rooms, air conditioning + fire water tank, including auxillary buildings for power (DG+Transfomers) and sanitary water tank.

Time to Woo Investors

Camtel is planning a trip to Brazil to sell the benefits the infrastructure to the Brazilian business community. “Camtel is actually preparing a visit to Brazil to meet with economic operators and sell the advantages of the South Atlantic Inter Link, we discussed it recently with officials of the Ministry of External Relations, and I am glad to say that Brazil will do all to support the trip.” Ambassador Sanmartin revealed.

Jude VIBAN