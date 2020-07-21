MBONGE : Council prioritize health, roads

During a midterm evaluation session it was disclosed that much have been realized in the domain of health and improvement of farms to market roads.

Councillors of Mbonge council, meeting at the second ordinary session commended the mayor for placing the health of the population and improvement of farms to market roads as top priority for the 2020 year. The midterm evaluation session took place at Mabonji Ediki last Friday July 17, during which the fourty five councillors saluted the efforts of the mayor in his determination to ensure that some projects are realized despite the prevailing crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Presenting the half-year activities to councillors, the Mayor, HRH Chief Daniel Matta Mokambe explained that things have not been easy with the council executive given that few weeks after their elections, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, couple with the ongoing Anglophone crisis. “We have been able to carry out distribution of anti COVID19 materials across the municipality which has enable our population to be safe from the pandemic. We are equally up to date with salary situation of workers. The council has awarded most of the projects earmarked for the year, while some have already been executed”. The mayor disclosed that the road network is a major priority given that most of the population are farmers who depend on accessible road network to transport their foodstuffs to the market. He said the council will do all it takes to ensure that most of the roads are passable through out the year. He equally called on the councillors to each participate in the follow up of projects execution in their respective communities. The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, represented at the session by the second Assistant, Hermia Njonje applauded the positive realisation so far, and expressed optimism that the council is in a positive direction. She urged the mayor and his team to intensify the fight against COVID -19 pandemic, while continuing the development drive of the municipality. The session was equally an opportunity for the newly elected council executive to be presented to the administration and other collaborators of the council. Attributes and insignias were handed over to the counsellors during the session.

Jude Efutercha