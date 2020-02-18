L’Action 1258 du mercredi 19/02/2020

Digitalizing Cameroon Economy Camtel poised to achieve Biya’s will President Paul Biya has repeatedly said he wants a digital economy and Camtel is bent on helping the Head of State to reach his aspirations.



ELECTIONS DES EXÉCUTIFS COMMUNAUX

Le profil du maire Rdpc Cpdm CamerounLarge vainqueur de l’élection municipale du 9 février 2020, le Parti a commencé depuis le mardi 18 février, à élire les exécutifs municipaux dans les mairies qu’il contrôle. Ce processus qui va se poursuivre jusqu’au 25 février 2020, se déroule sous l’encadrement des groupes communaux chargés d’investir les candidats, conformément à la loi et aux conditionnalités du Rdpc. Lire la circulaire y relative du Secrétaire général du Comité central, Jean Nkuété.



Chan 2020Quatre groupes équilibrésC’est le résultat du tirage au sort du premier tour de la compétition effectué le 17 février 2020 au Palais polyvalent des sports de Yaoundé.



Circular on Election of MayorSAdventurers, vote buyers cryThe circular aimed at instilling discipline in the party has been giving them sleepless nights.



CPDM victory in NWFruits of fine strategy, hard work The ruling Party swept all but one council in the Northwest thanks to a tailored-to-fit strategy.

