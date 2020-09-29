L’Action 1288

December 6 Regional Elections
« Expectations Are Very High Among Anglophones »
Fuh Calistus made the statement last week as guest over Crtv’s Inside the Presidency.
ELECTIONS REGIONALES
Le Rdpc en alerte
Après le processus de sélection des candidats et en attendant la publication des listes par Elecam, le Parti prépare minutieusement la suite du processus, la campagne électorale notamment.
October School Reopening
Hon Agho Oliver Assists ‘Orphaned’ Children
The Member of Parliament for Bafut-Tubah Constituency, Hon Agho Oliver offered school kits to over 200 children from the Bafut and Tubah council areas, on Sunday.
Support of CPDM Lists
Requisite Accord For Success
Given that only municipal councillors and traditional rulers will elect regional councillors, there is need to bury the nomination hatchet and unite voices in support of candidates filed in by the Party.
Sago 2020
Quand la Nasla fait courir
La National school of local administration (Nasla) a attiré de nombreuses personnes lors de la 9eme édition du Salon de l’action gouvernementale qui a refermé ses portes le 25 septembre dernier, au Palais polyvalent des sports de Yaoundé.