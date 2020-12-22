Finance Management : NASLA Upgrades Capacities of officials

The Minister of Supreme State Audit, Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam launched the two-day training in Buea.

Newly appointed officials of the National School of Local Administration NASLA, have received training on quality financial management and budget execution. The training that held from December 16 to 18 at the NASLA campus was effected by the technical expertise of the Ministry of Supreme State Audit. The training had as theme “The concepts of irregularities, mismanagement, prejudices, and liabilities in the management of public establishments”.

The training covered various sectors involved in management of financial resources of the school, such as Board of Directors, Director General and Deputy as well as other senior personnel appointed recently.

According to the Director General of NASLA, “the training is to impart financial management skills to the newly appointed personnel to enable them better execute the budget of the institution. Proper management will lead to effective implementation of government vision of the school, as well as enhance and foster the decentralization process. It will as well prevent the personnel from getting into management errors, the consequences of which may be devastating“.

Opening the seminar, Minister Mbah Acha Rose lauded the initiative of the school management for seeking the technical expertise of her ministry. To her, the ministry is not only there to punish defaulters but to provide quality training and guides to managers of state enterprises in order to prevent management errors. At the close of the three-day enriching seminar, participants appreciated the effective job of the trainers and hailed management for the initiative.

Jude Viban