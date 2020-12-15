REGIONALES 2020 : South-west, When Commitment Triumphs

The CPDM has recorded a sweeping victory in the region, winning all 70 seats reserved for divisional delegates as councillors all cast their votes in favour of the party.
The results have been proclaimed and the CPDM has won largely in the South West region, where no other political party ventured. In all, 897 councillors voted for a party that ran unrivalled during the December 6 elections. As it stands, the ruling party had anticipated this outcome by laying the groundwork during the February 2020 municipal elections. Then, it had burned the midnight oil to get all councillors on the CPDM ticket, as they consisted part of the electorate for the regional elections. This move has today ensured a hundred percent vote in the pioneer elections that have seen the ruling party winning big in nine of the ten regions of the country. Meanwhile, CPDM had outlined a workable campaign scheme, which helped the party to consolidate its position in this region. Having opted for a quality and proximity campaign, the regional, divisional and council campaign committees understood that the terrain was familiar but did not relent efforts in appealing to the voters to remain focused, determined and avoid changing horses midstream. Despite having all councillors in check, the party did the necessary, considering that victory could only come after the proclamation of results. Today’s results are thus the outcome of strategic work and the commitment of devoted militants.
Going by the distribution of delegates, Fako division has the utmost with twenty one, amongst which are six women. Kupe Muanenguba division for its part counts six delegates and unlike Fako that has three traditional rulers, it has four. Over in Lebialem division, there are six delegates – three men, three women and three traditional rulers. Delegates of Manyu division are nine in number and there are four traditional rulers. Meme division has fifteen delegates with three traditional rulers. For the last but not the least division, Ndian, there are thirteen delegates and three traditional rulers. The South West region thus counts 70 delegates elected by CPDM councillors of the 613 nationwide.
Quite a victory for the ruling party in this part of the country, which though shaken by the socio-political crisis remained firm in its convictions about the CPDM delivering the goods.
FAKO
CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 21
Number of registered electors: 215 Voters: 209 Abstentions: 06 Turnout: 97.2 (%)Blank ballots: 01 Valid votes cast: 208
VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY
CPDM Votes: 208 Percentage: 100%
POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained:21 (twenty-one)
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
GOBINA MOUKOKO Simon (CPDM)
EFFOE LIMUNGA Rebecca
AKWETE NYADJORO Jacob
MAFANY NJIE Martin
MOTOMBY MBOME Emmanuel
Catherine NALOWA Martine
ENGEMISE MEAGU IDA
NGUNDU Francis MOKOMBA
MOLONGA Ephrain INONI
LYONGA née Juliana JOFFI KANGE
ABEL Ekolo
KELLEY ESIKE
MOUKOURI MBENDOU Claude
LIKOWO Frida
George EYOLE HADDISON
NGOMBE TOMEU Solomon
Ludwig MAKAKA Williams
EFESOA ETOMBI NJALLA QUAN Lilian
EKWO ESSAMBE Shadrack
NGANJE SHEDILL MOLEA
NANYONGO IKOME Lydia
B- CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 03
Number of registered electors: 108 Voted: 95 Abstentions: 13 Turnout: 87,96 (%) Blank ballots: 02 Valid votes cast: 93
VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES
LIST: MONONO ETIMA EMMANUEL Votes : 95 Percentage : 100%
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
MONONO ETINA Emmanuel
ESOMBE NANYOWE David
NKOMBE Richard
KUPE MUANENGUBA
CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 06
Number of registered electors: 84 Voters: 84 Abstentions: 01 Turnout: 98.8 (%)Blank ballots: 01 Valid votes cast: 82
VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY
CPDM Votes: 82 Percentage: 100
POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 06 (Six)
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
ATABE NDONJUME Emmanuel
ETAPE Judith MBOLE
AKIME George ELAW
ETAME Rosemary ETOH
SAME Samuel MESAPE
DIONE Lucy ETAPE epse WANKWELLE
CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 04
Number of registered electors: 113 Voted: 110 Abstentions: 03 Turnout: 97,34 (%) Blank ballots: 01 Valid votes cast: 109
VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES
LIST: ATEM EBAKO BISONG ANDREW Votes : 110 Percentage : 100%
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
ATEM EBAKO BISONG Andrew
EKWELLE EMMANUEL MAKOGE
Bernard EBONG SALLE
EDIAGE Francis BWANG
LEBIALEM
CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 06
Number of registered electors: 88 Voters: 74Abstentions: 14 Turnout: 84,09(%) Blank ballots: 00 Valid votes cast: 74
VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY
CPDM Votes: 74 Percentage: 100%
POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 06 (Six)
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
TAZAMO Bridget
MBENCHO Andrew TAZI
AKEUNBENG Béatrice NKEMGE
Primus FONKENG
NAYAH LEKUNZE Celine TAYEM
JONG Martin
CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 03
Number of registered electors: 149 Voted: 131 Abstentions: 18 Turnout: 87,91 (%) Blank ballots: 00 Valid votes cast: 131
VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES
LIST: ASABATON FONTEM NJIFUA Votes : 131 Percentage : 100%
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
ASABATOM FONTEM NJIFUA
FOTO Felix ASONGANA
Fon NKEMTAJI Jerry JONG
MANYU
CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 09
Number of registered electors: 103 Voters: 103 Abstentions: 00 Turnout: 100 (%) Blank ballots: 00 Valid votes cast: 103
VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY
CPDM Votes: 103 Percentage: 100
POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 09
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
AYUK TAKUNCHUNG John
AKWO Pius ENOW AKWAYA
Francis MANCHANG OBEN
EPEY Samuel MBENG
EYONG epse AGBOR TAMBE Martina
ODI Kenneth ODI
Walter TARKANG AYUK
TANYI TIKU BAYEE ARKAI Martin
Carine ONDATESS OCHIKWA
CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 04
Number of registered electors: 107 Voted: 95 Abstentions: 12 Turnout: 88?7 (%) Blank ballots: 01Valid votes cast: 94
VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES
LIST: OBEN OROCK GODSON Votes : 94 Percentage : 100
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
OBEN OROCK Godson
ODEKPO AKPANA Valentine ADEVO
OJANG ENO Cyprian
EGBE George ASHU
MEME
CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS
NUMBER OF SEATS: 15
Number of registered electors: 146 Voters: 141 Abstentions: 05 Turnout: 96,57 (%) Blank ballots: 02 Valid votes cast: 139
VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY
CPDM Votes: 139 Percentage: 96,57
POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 15
PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS
The following are hereby declared elected:
BAKOMA ELANGO Zacheus
ITOE MUTANGA John Paul
DIALLE NAJE epse Bertha
MEKUNDA Doreen
MBEOH Alexandre