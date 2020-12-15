REGIONALES 2020 : South-west, When Commitment Triumphs

The CPDM has recorded a sweeping victory in the region, winning all 70 seats reserved for divisional delegates as councillors all cast their votes in favour of the party.

The results have been proclaimed and the CPDM has won largely in the South West region, where no other political party ventured. In all, 897 councillors voted for a party that ran unrivalled during the December 6 elections. As it stands, the ruling party had anticipated this outcome by laying the groundwork during the February 2020 municipal elections. Then, it had burned the midnight oil to get all councillors on the CPDM ticket, as they consisted part of the electorate for the regional elections. This move has today ensured a hundred percent vote in the pioneer elections that have seen the ruling party winning big in nine of the ten regions of the country. Meanwhile, CPDM had outlined a workable campaign scheme, which helped the party to consolidate its position in this region. Having opted for a quality and proximity campaign, the regional, divisional and council campaign committees understood that the terrain was familiar but did not relent efforts in appealing to the voters to remain focused, determined and avoid changing horses midstream. Despite having all councillors in check, the party did the necessary, considering that victory could only come after the proclamation of results. Today’s results are thus the outcome of strategic work and the commitment of devoted militants.

Going by the distribution of delegates, Fako division has the utmost with twenty one, amongst which are six women. Kupe Muanenguba division for its part counts six delegates and unlike Fako that has three traditional rulers, it has four. Over in Lebialem division, there are six delegates – three men, three women and three traditional rulers. Delegates of Manyu division are nine in number and there are four traditional rulers. Meme division has fifteen delegates with three traditional rulers. For the last but not the least division, Ndian, there are thirteen delegates and three traditional rulers. The South West region thus counts 70 delegates elected by CPDM councillors of the 613 nationwide.

Quite a victory for the ruling party in this part of the country, which though shaken by the socio-political crisis remained firm in its convictions about the CPDM delivering the goods.

FAKO

CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 21

Number of registered electors: 215 Voters: 209 Abstentions: 06 Turnout: 97.2 (%)Blank ballots: 01 Valid votes cast: 208

VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY

CPDM Votes: 208 Percentage: 100%

POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained:21 (twenty-one)

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

GOBINA MOUKOKO Simon (CPDM)

EFFOE LIMUNGA Rebecca

AKWETE NYADJORO Jacob

MAFANY NJIE Martin

MOTOMBY MBOME Emmanuel

Catherine NALOWA Martine

ENGEMISE MEAGU IDA

NGUNDU Francis MOKOMBA

MOLONGA Ephrain INONI

LYONGA née Juliana JOFFI KANGE

ABEL Ekolo

KELLEY ESIKE

MOUKOURI MBENDOU Claude

LIKOWO Frida

George EYOLE HADDISON

NGOMBE TOMEU Solomon

Ludwig MAKAKA Williams

EFESOA ETOMBI NJALLA QUAN Lilian

EKWO ESSAMBE Shadrack

NGANJE SHEDILL MOLEA

NANYONGO IKOME Lydia

B- CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 03

Number of registered electors: 108 Voted: 95 Abstentions: 13 Turnout: 87,96 (%) Blank ballots: 02 Valid votes cast: 93

VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES

LIST: MONONO ETIMA EMMANUEL Votes : 95 Percentage : 100%

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

MONONO ETINA Emmanuel

ESOMBE NANYOWE David

NKOMBE Richard

KUPE MUANENGUBA

CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 06

Number of registered electors: 84 Voters: 84 Abstentions: 01 Turnout: 98.8 (%)Blank ballots: 01 Valid votes cast: 82

VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY

CPDM Votes: 82 Percentage: 100

POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 06 (Six)

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

ATABE NDONJUME Emmanuel

ETAPE Judith MBOLE

AKIME George ELAW

ETAME Rosemary ETOH

SAME Samuel MESAPE

DIONE Lucy ETAPE epse WANKWELLE

CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 04

Number of registered electors: 113 Voted: 110 Abstentions: 03 Turnout: 97,34 (%) Blank ballots: 01 Valid votes cast: 109

VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES

LIST: ATEM EBAKO BISONG ANDREW Votes : 110 Percentage : 100%

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

ATEM EBAKO BISONG Andrew

EKWELLE EMMANUEL MAKOGE

Bernard EBONG SALLE

EDIAGE Francis BWANG

LEBIALEM

CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 06

Number of registered electors: 88 Voters: 74Abstentions: 14 Turnout: 84,09(%) Blank ballots: 00 Valid votes cast: 74

VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY

CPDM Votes: 74 Percentage: 100%

POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 06 (Six)

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

TAZAMO Bridget

MBENCHO Andrew TAZI

AKEUNBENG Béatrice NKEMGE

Primus FONKENG

NAYAH LEKUNZE Celine TAYEM

JONG Martin

CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 03

Number of registered electors: 149 Voted: 131 Abstentions: 18 Turnout: 87,91 (%) Blank ballots: 00 Valid votes cast: 131

VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES

LIST: ASABATON FONTEM NJIFUA Votes : 131 Percentage : 100%

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

ASABATOM FONTEM NJIFUA

FOTO Felix ASONGANA

Fon NKEMTAJI Jerry JONG

MANYU

CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 09

Number of registered electors: 103 Voters: 103 Abstentions: 00 Turnout: 100 (%) Blank ballots: 00 Valid votes cast: 103

VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY

CPDM Votes: 103 Percentage: 100

POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 09

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

AYUK TAKUNCHUNG John

AKWO Pius ENOW AKWAYA

Francis MANCHANG OBEN

EPEY Samuel MBENG

EYONG epse AGBOR TAMBE Martina

ODI Kenneth ODI

Walter TARKANG AYUK

TANYI TIKU BAYEE ARKAI Martin

Carine ONDATESS OCHIKWA

CATEGORY: TRADITIONAL RULERS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 04

Number of registered electors: 107 Voted: 95 Abstentions: 12 Turnout: 88?7 (%) Blank ballots: 01Valid votes cast: 94

VOTES CAST FOR EACH LIST OF CANDIDATES

LIST: OBEN OROCK GODSON Votes : 94 Percentage : 100

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

OBEN OROCK Godson

ODEKPO AKPANA Valentine ADEVO

OJANG ENO Cyprian

EGBE George ASHU

MEME

CATEGORY: DELEGATES OF DIVISIONS

NUMBER OF SEATS: 15

Number of registered electors: 146 Voters: 141 Abstentions: 05 Turnout: 96,57 (%) Blank ballots: 02 Valid votes cast: 139

VOTES CAST FOR EACH POLITICAL PARTY

CPDM Votes: 139 Percentage: 96,57

POLITICAL PARTY CPDM Majority Absolute Seats obtained: 15

PROCLAMATION OF RESULTS

The following are hereby declared elected:

BAKOMA ELANGO Zacheus

ITOE MUTANGA John Paul

DIALLE NAJE epse Bertha

MEKUNDA Doreen

MBEOH Alexandre