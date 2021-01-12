NASLA to function with FCFA 5.8 Billion

The sum was adopted by members of the Board of Directors during the second extraordinary board meeting.

The National school of Local Administration, NASLA will function in 2021 with a budget of FCFA 5.837.423.743. This amount was deliberated and adopted by Board members of the institution, during an extra ordinary Board meeting, that took place at the school last Thursday December 17, chaired by Mouhtah Ousman Mey. The budget which balances in revenue and expenditure has two main parts; the recurrent or functional and the investment sections. Of the amount, more than FCFA 3 billion has been allocated for investment, while the rest will cover recurrent expenditures. The budget doubles that of 2020, being a proof of government’s determination to foster the decentralization process by enhancing quality training of council personnel.

During the board meeting, members appreciated the excellent job being carried out by the management team under the leadership of the Director General, Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee since their appointment. The Board was equally interested in seeing the school effectively kick off in 2021, by ensuring that preparations are done to set facilities for the written competitive exams.

Another area of concern was the welfare of the newly appointed officials and the general teaching and Administrative staff. Here the Board approved the various advantages to these officials as presented by the Director General.

At the end of the successful and satisfactory Board meeting, the message to the various stakeholders was that NASLA is set for business with the various partners. Programmes are available through short courses for local Administrators, council staff as well as supervisory authorities.

Jude EFUTERCHA