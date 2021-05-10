BAMENDA : City Council Welcomes First Female SG

Suly Kwatila Annabela Epse Dzevesen was installed on last Wednesday at the Esplande of the City Council.

The graduate from the country’s flagship school of administration ENAM will now run the affairs of the city and help the pioneer elected City Mayor to develop Bamenda. At her installation, the Senior Divisional Officer for Mezam, Simon Emile Mooh enjoined the new SG to “carefully” implement the decisions of the sessions in strict respect of the laws governing the council and other related legal provisions.

Earlier, the City Mayor to the Bamenda City Council, Paul Achobong gave a picturesque of the city. Citing ongoing projects and other ambitious ones of the future. He said road works are ongoing in Bamenda and the council has bought new buses to ease movements of people with the city. He said, “The President of the Republic has handed to us the sum of 100 million to help us acquire 3 brand new 30 seater buses. Since the restriction of bikes at the city centre and the administrative Centre, we discovered that movement of people has become difficult”. “Our target is to acquire three new buses and the amount might not be sufficient. We are seeking other avenues to get them delivered”, Paul Achobong added.

Madam Suly Kwatila Annabela, holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in public administration was Head of Division for Logistics at the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development before her appointment. She replaced Mbah-Mbole Pius, now North West Regional Delegate of Decentralisation and local Development, MINDDEVEL. After close to two years in office, the outgone Secretary General received praises from the City Mayor.

The City Mayor decorated 10 staff of the council for “outstanding services”. North West Governor Adolphe Lele LAfrique said the City’s mayor should propose the laureates “National honours”.

With the acquisition of two pickups presented by the City Mayor on that day, council services could get better. The Mayor also has a new car. Since February 2020, the mayor has been using his private car to run the affairs of the council, a source said. The income of local governments have dropped as the crisis continues to bite harder.

Jude VIBAN