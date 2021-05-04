Development of Municipal Lake : Elecnor On Track

Del Potro Eloy, MD of the company charged with developing the area assured the Minister of Housing and Urban Development that work is unfolding according to the project logbook.

Minister Celestine Ketcha Courtes made a stopover at the site last week within the framework of her inspection tour of some construction sites around the city of Yaounde. The Minister expressed satisfaction at the cleanliness of the municipal lake site, which she acknowledged would be a veritable touristic spot once the project is over. Considering that the project is in the heart of the city, the minister beckoned on the company in charge to work in collaboration with her ministry, as she promised to keep an eye on its evolution. “This project is in line with the modernisation plan of our towns implemented by the Head of state, Paul Biya. It is an innovative project that takes into consideration the SDGs – protecting the environment. Despite the delays that have been recorded in developing this site, I am pleased to see that Elecnor is committed to making this area a place to behold” Minister Ketcha Courtes said. She also lauded the company for recruiting young Cameroonians to accomplish the task.

Meanwhile, in a tour of the town, the Minister of Housing was bitter about inhabitants who refused to quit sites earmarked for demolition. A behaviour she said hindered the advancement of projects that were geared towards embellishing the capital city. At the Essos neighbourhood, she instructed the company in charge of a road project there to proceed with works in order to hand it over within the stipulated time. The same scenario obtained at the Tsinga- Ecole de Police quarter where occupants of houses on a road project were reluctant to leave, complaining that they had not been compensated. To this, Minister Ketcha told the concerned people that their cheques were available at the city council.

The drive through the city that also took the minister to the Yaounde-Nsimalen highway was geared towards calling to order people hampering the evolution of projects. The obstacles identified were mostly human and instructions were given for those concerned to hasten things up. The city of Yaounde will play host to guests come 2022 in light with the football jamboree African Cup of Nations. Projects earmarked to beautify the town therefore need to be completed ahead of time.

Claudette CHIN