Back to school campaign in Kumba : Nfon Mukete Ekoko Assists 1300 School Children

Secondary and basic education kids in Kumba were provided school bags, books, pens and pencils and other school needs by the Bafaw Paramount ruler

“Education is the backbone of every society and the young are the future leaders of all communities. A poor educational background or foundation for the young is an impediment to progress and development. Kumba children deserve better education and it is my wish that we assist them in our own little way to reduce the burden from their parents as they prepare to kick start this academic year”. These were the words of HRM Nfon Mukete Ekoko IV, last weekend at his Kumba palace when over 1300 school kids gathered to receive royal gifts from the palace. As a show of solidarity and compassion to internally displaced persons in Kumba and their parents most affected by the ongoing crisis, the traditional ruler said he feels happy sharing with the underprivileged, the needy and the young, who are future leaders of the Country. For Kumba to develop like other cities, it needs a vibrant youthful and educated community, irrespective of their areas of origin.

The over 1300 beneficiaries of primary and secondary schools each received a school bag filled with books, rulers, pens and pencils. As they received these kind royal gesture, the Nfon cautioned them to make judicious use of it so as to better their future. To the parents he urged them to continue to support their children despite the difficult situation, reassuring them that among the kids are future Ministers and Heads of States.

Some of the parents and kids who benefitted from the largesse showered appreciation to the Chief, urging him to continue with his humanitarian actions.

Prince Ekale Mukete on his part appreciated the chief for coming to the aid of these children at this difficult moment. He urged the kids and their parents to remain focused and committed in studies, as investment in education is investment for eternity. So far this year’s donation is the second phase of what started last year. The Mukete royal palace says the exercise will continue until every year, and may be extended to cover students in higher Education.

Jude EFUTERCHA