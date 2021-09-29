WIDIKUM : Akwa Stephen Re- elected as President

CPDM militants in the Momo V section have unanimously re-elected Akwa Stephen as section president for another five-year term.

The Widikum strong man comes at the helm of the section in a second mandate based on the confidence of militants bestowed on him during the renewal exercise of the party’s basic organs. Akwa Stephen is acclaimed in the section for his ability to lobby for projects from different institutions for the betterment of live for the people, the empowerment of militants through job creations and his tenacity to see the CPDM as a party stand in Momo V despite all odds.

Widikum had a single list in the election exercise. Unlike what obtained in other areas the election in Widikum went smoothly on the overall.

“The instructions of the National President were respected to the latter”, Akwa intimated. “Fairness prevailed over individual interest and the CPDM as party won,” he continued.

Akwa Stephen Tabu is therefore the new section President. He will be working for the party in the section with Tehbueh Magdaline Anyi as President of the Women’s wing and Akumbeni Luis Tendong as President of the Youth wing.

The Momo V section has a total militant force of nine thousand, three hundred and two (90302 as per the validation exercise). There are 26 sub sections, 84 branches and 168 cells.

Militants in the area have these past years stood their grounds by supporting the CPDM despite threats from separatists.

The President is dynamic, reason why during the renewal exercise, militants resident in Widikum ensured that they voted a team that carry on their aspirations.

They have in mind the importance of having the right persons who will relay the instructions of the National President to them. Above all, their quest for trust worthy people who will guide them in future national elections is primordial. Their choice has fallen on the Akwa team that is expected to continue ensuring that the CPDM in Widikum soars on eagle wing.

Irene AWENEG